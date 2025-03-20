The time McCarthy could devote to immersing himself fully in the offense, however, made the Vikings hopeful he could command it more assertively in his first season on the field. He is back over 200 pounds after shedding weight while rehabbing his knee. He’s been working on the field since January, and the trade calls from other teams served as a tacit endorsement of McCarthy’s potential from around the league. As carefully as the Vikings managed his timeline as a rookie, it’s unlikely they’ll put him in the Week 1 lineup if they come out of the spring and summer with questions about his readiness; their pursuit of a veteran QB will give them an insurance policy for that scenario. But their approach in free agency left plenty of breadcrumbs about their belief in his progress.