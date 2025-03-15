There he was, stalking the beach, his thoughts deeper than the ocean as, miraculously, a photographer he definitely did not know was there snapped pictures of him that he definitely did not want to be published in every publication in the world.
Souhan: Except for Aaron Rodgers-generated quarterback drama, Vikings did good work
The Vikings’ effort in March loaded the roster by filling the gaps. Now let’s get on with the J.J. McCarthy era.
As Aaron Rodgers fought to maintain his privacy on a public beach in front of the photographer he definitely did not hire, he wore a dark blanket. A black cloak. Making him look almost like a certain Star Wars character.
Darth Faker.
Rodgers is once again starring in his own one-man reality show. He’s trying to make his free-agent decision look harder than chemical engineering, but all he’s proving is that he loves drama and attention.
Which is a shame for Minnesotans. If it weren’t for Rodgers’ indecisiveness, Vikings fans probably would have spent more time this week feeling good about their team.
For the second consecutive year, the Vikings have excelled in March.
Meaning that they have a chance, for the third time in four seasons under General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell, to win 13 or more games.
Before they arrived, the Vikings had won 13 or more games twice in franchise history — in 2017 and 1998. (Yes, Bud Grant’s best teams likely would have won 13 or more several times if they had played a longer schedule.)
That’s why the reported dalliance between Rodgers and the Vikings seemed so strange.
The Vikings are currently a remarkably well-run organization that has distanced itself from its wild and sometimes ridiculous past.
Rodgers is an old quarterback who drove the Packers to distraction, then was injured for one year with the Jets before orchestrating a 5-12 record last year.
The Jets were better when Rodgers was injured (7-10) than when he was healthy.
Before the current regime arrived, the Vikings were synonymous with self-inflicted drama and outsized egos.
Now the Vikings are likable and professional.
Even if you think Rodgers fits as a quarterback, he doesn’t fit as a personality.
Why would the Vikings want to add a selfish player to an unselfish locker room?
A locker room that is more talented today than it was when the Vikings won their 14th game of the 2024 season?
Once again, Adofo-Mensah and his cohorts have performed surgically in early free agency.
Last year, they added Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Aaron Jones, Sam Darnold, Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin, among others.
This year’s moves might prove less spectacular but should be complementary to all of the other veteran acquisitions Adofo-Mensah has made.
Task: Improving the interior offensive line.
Actions: Sign center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries. Both are large, experienced and highly regarded. Add them to tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill, and this line could become a positive force instead of a recurring concern.
Task: Revamping the secondary.
Actions: Sign top cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. to a long-term deal; sign Theo Jackson to a deal reminiscent of Josh Metellus’ when he was a rising player; get Harrison Smith back for another year; trade for Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.
The Vikings could use more safety depth and another corner, but they’ve secured their starters.
Task: Add bulk to the defensive line.
Actions: The Vikings sign Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, likely to bookend Harrison Phillips. A more powerful defensive front combined with the Vikings’ excellent speed rushers should make defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme even more effective.
Task: Bring back running back Aaron Jones.
Action: The Vikings re-signed Jones, meaning they don’t need to reach in the draft or overspend in free agency for another back.
Task: Settle the quarterback position.
Action: Thanks to Rodgers, this task remains uncompleted.
I wouldn’t want any quarterback who could be a real or perceived threat to delaying J.J. McCarthy’s debut and development.
It might be time for McCarthy to drive to Lake Minnetonka, wrap himself in a dark blanket and stare across the water. If the photographer he hired happens to be there taking photos, well, how could a pensive quarterback anticipate such an eventuality?
The Vikings addressed some major needs, particularly along the offensive and defensive lines, during the first week of NFL free agency.