Vikings

Live updates: NFL free agent negotiating period begins at 11 a.m.

The Vikings have 21 players set to become unrestricted free agents, including quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. They have $60 million to spend and many needs to fill.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 10, 2025 at 2:04PM
Sam Darnold's decision is expected to be a key domino in setting off the rest of the quarterback market this week. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

NFL teams can begin negotiating with agents of players with expiring contracts at 11 a.m. Central time on Monday. Contracts can be officially signed when the new league year begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

After agreeing to terms with running back Aaron Jones on Sunday, the Vikings now have 21 players set to become unrestricted free agents this week, including quarterback Sam Darnold and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. The Vikings have roughly $60 million in cap space, the sixth-most of any team, and are expected to be aggressive on the open market. They have uncertainty in their secondary, want upgrades to their offensive line and may see their starting quarterback leave. Where Darnold decides to play in 2025 will set of the rest of the QB market.

Follow the Vikings moves on our free agency tracker, and check back here often throughout the day for live updates and analysis from Minnesota Star Tribune staff writers:

Star Tribune staff

