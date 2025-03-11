NFL.com listed cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and D.J. Reed seventh and ninth, respectively, on its list of top free agents available. These eyes would take Reed, even though he’s 5-9, over the 6-1 Davis. According to reports Monday, the Lions lost Davis to New England for a three-year, $60 million deal with $34.5 million guaranteed. Then they rebounded quickly, agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal with Reed. He spent two years with the 49ers and two with Seattle before playing the last three years opposite Sauce Gardner with the Jets. Gardner, a two-time first-team All-Pro, got all the attention. Reed just did his job very well while also being durable – the latter a trait the Lions defense desperately needs. In 2022, when Pro Football Focus ranked Gardner first among cover corners for the first of two consecutive years, Reed ranked 12th. This is an upgrade for Detroit.