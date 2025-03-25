Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy says he hasn’t been told he’s QB1: ‘I try to earn it every single day’

While J.J. McCarthy’s ascension to Vikings starting quarterback has largely been accepted by the public, internally, the crowning has yet to formally occur.
McCarthy appeared on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams on Tuesday from the NFLPA Classic Golf Tournament in Riviera Maya, Mexico, near the end of which he offered a brief insight into where the Vikings stand with deciding their starting quarterback for 2025.
Asked when he found out he’d be “the guy” for the Vikings, McCarthy said that conversation hadn’t happened yet. Adams referenced free agent veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers' reported interest in the Vikings in the setup of the question.
“They haven’t told me,” McCarthy said. “I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day. I never want that to be given to me. It’s such a privilege and an opportunity to give me that chance, and I’m just gonna make the most of it every single day.”
That’s not necessarily surprising, considering where the Vikings are in their offseason and that they’ve yet to make any additions to fill out their quarterback room after losing Sam Darnold (Seahawks), Daniel Jones (Colts) and Nick Mullens (Jaguars) during the first week of free agency.
Though the already slim possibility of signing Rodgers dwindled significantly last week, the Vikings still need a veteran QB to pair with McCarthy as a mentor and an insurance policy.
They could even add multiple quarterbacks to the room. Head coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke highly of rostering five players at the position last season.
The Vikings have seen very little of McCarthy, the No. 10 overall draft pick last year, in professional game action. He tore the meniscus in his right knee during his sole preseason appearance last August, when he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. McCarthy had surgery to repair the tear and then had another procedure in November to relieve swelling in the knee.