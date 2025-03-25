Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy says he hasn’t been told he’s QB1: ‘I try to earn it every single day’

Vikings

McCarthy appeared on Kay Adams' “Up & Adams Show” on Tuesday from the NFLPA Classic Golf Tournament, where he’s playing on a team led by Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 5:40PM
The Vikings have seen very little of quarterback J.J. McCarthy in professional game action. He threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders in his sole preseason appearance last August. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

While J.J. McCarthy’s ascension to Vikings starting quarterback has largely been accepted by the public, internally, the crowning has yet to formally occur.

McCarthy appeared on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams on Tuesday from the NFLPA Classic Golf Tournament in Riviera Maya, Mexico, near the end of which he offered a brief insight into where the Vikings stand with deciding their starting quarterback for 2025.

Asked when he found out he’d be “the guy” for the Vikings, McCarthy said that conversation hadn’t happened yet. Adams referenced free agent veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers' reported interest in the Vikings in the setup of the question.

“They haven’t told me,” McCarthy said. “I’m happy they didn’t because I try to earn it every single day. I never want that to be given to me. It’s such a privilege and an opportunity to give me that chance, and I’m just gonna make the most of it every single day.”

That’s not necessarily surprising, considering where the Vikings are in their offseason and that they’ve yet to make any additions to fill out their quarterback room after losing Sam Darnold (Seahawks), Daniel Jones (Colts) and Nick Mullens (Jaguars) during the first week of free agency.

Though the already slim possibility of signing Rodgers dwindled significantly last week, the Vikings still need a veteran QB to pair with McCarthy as a mentor and an insurance policy.

They could even add multiple quarterbacks to the room. Head coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spoke highly of rostering five players at the position last season.

The Vikings have seen very little of McCarthy, the No. 10 overall draft pick last year, in professional game action. He tore the meniscus in his right knee during his sole preseason appearance last August, when he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. McCarthy had surgery to repair the tear and then had another procedure in November to relieve swelling in the knee.

Early in the interview with Adams, McCarthy provided an update on his recovery, saying he “would say [he’s] 100%.”

It’s maybe the strongest indication McCarthy will be full-go for the offseason program that starts next month, though all Vikings parties have expressed confidence in the trajectory of his rehab since the end of the 2024 season.

“The number one priority was getting him healthy, which we feel great about now,” O’Connell said at the NFL scouting combine in late February.

The 22-year-old McCarthy is back above 200 pounds after shedding weight through his recovery — which is typical, especially for lower-body injuries — and has been doing on-field work since January.

Back in February, during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” McCarthy said all he could ask for “is a fair opportunity” as the Vikings make their decision on who will start under center in 2025.

“I really just have to focus on controlling what I can control,” McCarthy said then. “My feelings don’t matter. I’m not getting any grace. There’s no sympathy. This is the big leagues.”

A handful of Vikings players — including center Ryan Kelly, who signed from the Colts in free agency — are participating in the NFLPA’s annual golf tournament. McCarthy also is on a team with former Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen, now with the Panthers, and Case Keenum, a free agent quarterback.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast. Sign up for the Vikings newsletter here.

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

