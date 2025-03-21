Vikings

Podcast: Vikings and Aaron Rodgers drama; meeting the free agents; answering listener questions

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss Rodgers, backup QBs, new coaches and players, and open the mailbag.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 9:53PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker of the Minnesota Star Tribune discuss the Vikings' non-pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, their backup quarterback situation, new coaches, and new players getting introduced to local reporters. They also open the mailbag to answer some of your questions about topics ranging from the team’s finances to the open job at punt returner.

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

