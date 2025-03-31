Vikings owner Mark Wilf wants to get new deal with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah done this offseason

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Vikings remain in discussions with General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah about a contract extension, co-owner Mark Wilf said from the NFL owners’ meetings on Monday. Wilf said the team wants to complete a new deal with Adofo-Mensah this offseason.
“Kwesi is part of our football leadership,” Wilf said. “We feel great about the moves Kwesi’s made, along with coach [Kevin] O’Connell and [executive vice president of football operations] Rob [Brzezinski] in terms of our salary cap position, our draft position potential. We have all faith in Kwesi, and we’ve had very, very positive conversations. That’s something we’re going to continue to work toward this offseason.”
Wilf told the Minnesota Star Tribune in December that the Vikings planned to talk after the 2024 season about deals with both Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell, whose initial contracts expire after the 2025 season. On Jan. 21, eight days after the team’s playoff loss to the Rams, the Vikings agreed with O’Connell on an extension that runs through the 2029 season.
Sources said other teams were monitoring the status of O’Connell, the NFL’s 2024 coach of the year. Wilf said Monday that “market dynamics” were a catalyst for quick negotiations with O’Connell, while adding the Vikings want to secure their foundation with both the coach and the GM.
“We want to give long-term stability to our football leadership. And that’s that’s why that happened,” Wilf said. “I mean, partly market dynamics, but again, we want to get Kevin and Kwesi done. We’re appreciative of Kevin and his family and what he’s meant for the Vikings, and same way for Kwesi.”
Adofo-Mensah said last week he doesn’t think regularly about the team’s negotiations with agent Jimmy Sexton, and the duration of his contract gives the Vikings a little more time than they had with O’Connell’s deal. While coaches’ contracts generally expire after the season, GM deals run until after the draft, to provide front office stability through the busiest part of the offseason. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Adofo-Mensah’s contract does not expire until after the 2026 NFL draft.
The Vikings have typically given the GM control of the roster, and Wilf said they’re unlikely to change their decision-making structure as part of contract negotiations. In their regular meetings with Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell, the Wilfs often lead with questions about process and alignment, making sure the team’s leaders agree on upcoming decisions.
“I think it’ll work very much the way we’ve been doing it,” he said. “And again, I can’t think of even one time where we haven’t been able to work through and develop a consensus.”