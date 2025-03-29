Sports

Souhan: Vikings need a veteran quarterback, but which one makes sense?

With J.J. McCarthy expected to be the starting QB, the Vikings need a backup plan. Do they go after Aaron Rodgers, bring back Kirk Cousins or look elsewhere?

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 29, 2025 at 11:00PM
With J.J. McCarthy expected to be the starting QB for the season opener, the Vikings need a backup plan. Do they go after Aaron Rodgers, bring back Kirk Cousins, or look elsewhere?

The Vikings’ current general manager created confusion with his latest comments on the team’s quarterback situation.

Let a former Vikings GM clear the air.

Jeff Diamond, who ran the team in the 1990s, predicted how the Vikings’ quarterback pursuit will play out, and it involves a familiar name.

Just not that name.

On his podcast this week, “Jeff Diamond’s Vikings & NFL Insider,” Diamond said that the Vikings are more likely to sign Kirk Cousins than Aaron Rodgers, although they probably will wind up with neither.

He believes that former Titans starter Ryan Tannehill may be the most logical backup for presumptive starter J.J. McCarthy.

Is Cousins a real possibility as a backup and mentor for McCarthy? Cousins lost his starting job with the Falcons last season to rookie Michael Penix Jr. and is thought to want to leave Atlanta.

He has a no-trade clause, and there are only three teams with desperate need for a starting quarterback — the Browns, Titans and Steelers. The Titans are expected to take a quarterback with the first pick in the draft, and Rodgers could still sign with Pittsburgh, so Cousins’ options are limited.

“The Falcons are talking about keeping Kirk, but I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Diamond said. “I think they’re going to trade him at some point — probably, I would guess, to Cleveland, where former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski is the head coach.

“Or the Falcons will release him because they don’t want to pay him $27.5 million, which is guaranteed, to be a backup.

“Cousins could be available, but I think the guy that makes the most sense for the Vikings is Ryan Tannehill.”

What are the chances of Cousins reuniting with the Vikings?

“I think it’s more than a remote possibility because he has a good relationship with Kevin O’Connell and obviously with the supporting cast there, which is even better now than when he left. … I don’t think Kirk would carry a grudge in this situation, but you never know. That’s why I think the pivot to Tannehill makes sense."

Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah held a news conference on Wednesday, during which he created doubt about whether the Vikings are fully committed to McCarthy as their starter and whether they are finished discussing the possibility of signing Rodgers.

Diamond indicated that he believes the Vikings are committed to McCarthy as their starter and that refusing to rule out Rodgers publicly is a way to keep options open if the Vikings ever do need his services because of injury or disappointing performances down the road.

When Diamond was the Vikings general manager, he often answered questions about potential moves by saying, “We’ll have to see how it plays out.” Former GM Mike Lynn used to use the phrase, “Stay tuned.”

Diamond noted that teams and veteran quarterbacks have reason to wait until after the draft to make a decision. Available quarterbacks want to see who teams draft. Teams want to protect their compensatory picks for 2026, which could be affected by any signings they make before April 28.

Tannehill resembles last year’s Vikings starter Sam Darnold in that he’s big and athletic. Until last year, he had a much better track record than Darnold, leading the Titans to a road playoff victory against New England.

When the Titans drafted his expected successor, Malik Willis, Tannehill at first said he didn’t think it was his job to mentor Willis. Tannehill sat out last season. He turns 37 on July 27.

“I think he’s the guy that makes the most sense,” Diamond said, noting that Tannehill is a former Pro Bowl player and first-round pick. “He has to realize that if he’s going to play any more in the NFL, he can’t sit out again. I think he’s the guy that at this point they want.”

Diamond said the Vikings might also benefit from the one-year, $10.5 million contract Russell Wilson signed with the Giants. Wilson was a starter last year and will play for about the amount of money the Vikings would likely offer someone like Tannehill.

Rodgers reportedly wants $35 million a year and a guaranteed starting job.

Gophers

NHL bound: Rinzel, Moore and Wood leave Gophers for NHL deals

card image

Sam Rinzel, Oliver Moore and Matthew Wood join Jimmy Snuggerud as Gophers who have turned pro since Thursday.

card image

Reusse: Gophers hockey ‘behind the wall’

card image