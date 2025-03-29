The Vikings’ current general manager created confusion with his latest comments on the team’s quarterback situation.
Let a former Vikings GM clear the air.
Jeff Diamond, who ran the team in the 1990s, predicted how the Vikings’ quarterback pursuit will play out, and it involves a familiar name.
Just not that name.
On his podcast this week, “Jeff Diamond’s Vikings & NFL Insider,” Diamond said that the Vikings are more likely to sign Kirk Cousins than Aaron Rodgers, although they probably will wind up with neither.
He believes that former Titans starter Ryan Tannehill may be the most logical backup for presumptive starter J.J. McCarthy.
Is Cousins a real possibility as a backup and mentor for McCarthy? Cousins lost his starting job with the Falcons last season to rookie Michael Penix Jr. and is thought to want to leave Atlanta.
He has a no-trade clause, and there are only three teams with desperate need for a starting quarterback — the Browns, Titans and Steelers. The Titans are expected to take a quarterback with the first pick in the draft, and Rodgers could still sign with Pittsburgh, so Cousins’ options are limited.