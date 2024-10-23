A: Yes. There’s also a quote that makes me think of, which I think is Carl Jung and I won’t get it right but I’ll get the gist of it: Evil exists because people don’t get to tell their stories [”The reason for evil in the world is that people are not able to tell their stories.”]. Yes, we’re telling stories to survive. Yes. For me, personally, that is so explicitly what was going on as I wrote this book. It was that moment of walking — it was March of 2020 and it was like, “I’m not going to get through this unless I have a fairy tale to write.” I’m telling this story to survive and that is true within the confines of the story as well. It’s true of the countess, it’s true of Marta, it’s true of Blitzkoff [the countess’ parrot].