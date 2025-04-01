Mankato native Jon Hickey’s book wonders what it means to be ‘Indian enough’

Jon Hickey is enrolled in the Lac du Flambeau Band of the Anishinaabe Indians and follows tribal politics fairly closely. And yet he has this question: How authentic of an Indian is he?
“That debate is a sort of sport among Indians, I find,” said Hickey, 44, whose novel “Big Chief” is out Tuesday. “I think a lot of people who are enrolled or have some sort of connection to a nation, a tribe, feel varying degrees of: Are you Indian enough? Are you from the reservation? Do you go to ceremonies? Do you outwardly fill the markers of ‘Indianness?‘”
Those themes are explored in “Big Chief,” which is set in and around a Wisconsin reservation in the days leading up to the election of a new tribal president. Mitch Caddo is running a reelection campaign for a friend, growing more disgusted by the political maneuvering, when he runs afoul of an opposing candidate, whose campaign is run by Mitch’s on-again/off-again squeeze, Layla.
Hickey grew up in Mankato, Northfield and Apple Valley but now lives in San Francisco (his parents split their time between St. Paul and the Lac du Flambeau reservation in northern Wisconsin). He had thought of writing about tribal politics for a long time, particularly in the years since the Lake of the Torches casino transformed the community. But he didn’t have a story.
“That started emerging about 2016, happening to coincide with a certain former TV host running for president,” said Hickey. “It took a few drafts to find what I was really trying to say, which was maybe not as much about the politics as about the feeling of being a citizen of this nation but disconnected from it.”
In “Big Chief,” Mitch and other characters grapple with that same feeling. Mitch tries to use hazy information about the “Indianness” of the opposing candidate to discredit her, knowing that kind of insecurity is common to many Native people who don’t live on reservations or participate daily in the life of their community.
“I get into this with my cousins a lot, this insecurity about whether you really do belong to this place,” said Hickey. “The reservation is a site of what I recognize as spiritual, the things I recognize as sacred. It’s the source of that but I’ve also never lived there, so it’s this sort of faraway land. My grandparents moved to Chicago during a relocation in the 1950s and in a lot of ways that story, to me, resembles immigration stories.”
Several “Big Chief” characters have similar stories, of having left the reservation only to return to it. For Hickey, the return to the reservation of his parents and grandparents has helped it feel like home for him, too.