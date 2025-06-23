Books

5 books we can’t wait to read in July

A pair of Minnesota writers and a book that may be more helpful than aspirin are on the way to a bookshelf near you.

By Chris Hewitt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 23, 2025 at 11:30AM
Author Jess Lourey in one of her writing spaces at her home in South Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Whether there’s a plane trip, a hammock, a corner of a library or a bus ride to work in your immediate future, July has something for you to read while you are there.

Two of the books we can’t wait to devour this month come from Minnesota authors (and one of them comes with a bold endorsement from another Minnesota favorite, beloved mystery writer William Kent Krueger, whose next Cork O’Connor mystery is due in August). Another one promises to engage in an entertaining way with a subject we’re all very close to: our heads. Here are five titles to keep your eye on as summer hits full swing:

cover of Archive of Unknown Universes is an illustration of a man and a woman in balconies, on opposite sides of a Cuban street, with a car and an image of a letter on the street between them
Archive of Unknown Universes (Mariner)

Archive of Unknown Universes, Ruben Reyes Jr.

Reyes, who earned glowing reviews for his short story collection “There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven,” publishes his first novel next month, hopping on something that’s been a big trend at the movies: multiverses. Californian Ana, who feels basically happy with her boyfriend, Luis, is brought up short one day when she uses a new machine called the Defractor, which can show users alternate versions of their lives. The images she stumbles upon depict her with a man she clearly loves, but he’s not Luis. Reyes’ novel promises to take readers from Ana’s native California to El Salvador (where the author’s parents lived before coming to the U.S.) and Cuba in a story about the unexpected impact wars can have on lovers. (July 1)

cover of Ashes to Ashes is an image of a silo against a sunset
Ashes to Ashes (Soho Press)

Ashes to Ashes, Thomas Maltman

The Twin Cities writer’s fourth book is a little bit of Minnesota magical realism. Set in a small town, it proceeds from a mysterious event: After Ash Wednesday, parishioners in the fictitious town of Andwhen, Minn., are unable to wash off the smudges on their foreheads. In the book that fellow Minnesota writer William Kent Krueger calls “far and away the best novel I’ve read this year,” a teenager and champion wrestler begin to put that event together with another mystery: the discovery of what are believed to be the centuries-old remains of a Viking explorer. (July 15)

cover of the Headache, against a blue and orange backdrop, is a scientific illustration of a person's head and shoulders
The Headache (Mariner)

The Headache, Tom Zeller Jr.

Cover blurbs don’t come any better than this one from the brilliant Mary Roach, whose science-but-make-it-fun books include “Gulp” and “Stiff”: “Required reading for anyone with a head.” Subtitled “The Science of a Most Confounding Affliction — and a Search for Relief," Zeller’s book is described as a deeply researched but also funny look at something almost all of us experience, at least occasionally. Zeller is a former New York Times reporter whose feisty X account, @tomzellerjr, is a fun follow. (July 15)

blue cover of If You Love It, Let It Kill You features an illustration of a screaming cat, with cartoon hearts for eyes
If You Love It, Let It Kill You (Macmillan)

If You Love It, Let It Kill You, Hannah Pittard

The complicated relationship between ex-spouses Pittard and Andrew Ewell did not end well but it’s been a literary goldmine, inspiring her memoir (“We Are Too Many”), his novel (“Set for Life”) and this novel with autobiographical elements. The protagonist, like Pittard, is a woman whose husband has an affair with her best friend and then writes an unflattering novel about it. None of this could have been fun for the people involved, but Pittard is a zesty, unflinchingly honest writer who seems to have no hesitation about spilling the tea. (July 15)

cover of The Laughing Dead features a photo of a shadowy figure, clad in a parka, in a forest
The Laughing Dead (Thomas & Mercer)

The Laughing Dead, Jess Lourey

