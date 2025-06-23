5 books we can’t wait to read in July

Reyes, who earned glowing reviews for his short story collection “There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven,” publishes his first novel next month, hopping on something that’s been a big trend at the movies: multiverses. Californian Ana, who feels basically happy with her boyfriend, Luis, is brought up short one day when she uses a new machine called the Defractor, which can show users alternate versions of their lives. The images she stumbles upon depict her with a man she clearly loves, but he’s not Luis. Reyes’ novel promises to take readers from Ana’s native California to El Salvador (where the author’s parents lived before coming to the U.S.) and Cuba in a story about the unexpected impact wars can have on lovers. (July 1)