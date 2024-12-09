Although his offense has been limited — Trenin had only one assist before scoring — the winger has lived up to his reputation as a defensive specialist. He’s been on the ice for six of the 17 power-play goals the Wild have given up, and his 1.32 goals-against per 60 minutes at even strength ranks among the lowest in the NHL among forwards (Natural Stat Trick). He’s also dished out 73 hits, second-most on the team.