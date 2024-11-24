Wild encouraged by Yakov Trenin’s play, even if he isn’t scoring

He has been on the ice for just four power-play goals despite being tied with Jakub Lauko for the most shorthanded ice time among Wild forwards. At 6 feet, 2 inches and 201 pounds, Trenin has dished out 59 hits, the second most on the team behind Foligno’s 68, and Trenin has been a stalwart defensively: His 0.77 goals-against per 60 minutes at even strength is the stingiest in the NHL for forwards who have played as much as Trenin has, according to Natural Stat Trick, and the Wild have outscored the opposition 8-3 when Trenin has been on the ice in that situation.