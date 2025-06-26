Greater Minnesota

Controversial mobile home park owner responds to lawsuit, says city rules don’t apply

The city had sued the park after a lock was placed on one of the two exits.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 26, 2025 at 11:41PM
Residents of the Broadmoor Valley mobile home park have formed an association to try to get maintenance issues fixed.
The owner of a mobile home park in Marshall, Minn., fired back in a legal filing this week responding to a lawsuit by the city.

The response by the owner of the Broadmoor Valley mobile home park, Schierholz and Associates Inc., argued that the city’s current zoning and building codes have no power over the property.

The city of Marshall, in a complaint filed on May 16 in Lyon County District Court, had accused Schierholz and Associates of creating safety hazards for residents.

The complaint said the owner of the park illegally padlocked one of the property’s two entrances. After a gas leak at the park on May 13, firefighters couldn’t evacuate residents quickly due to the padlock, the civil complaint said. The complaint noted that city code mandates two exits for manufactured home parks, and said the park had refused access to city employees, deeming them trespassers.

But in the response filed Thursday, Schierholz and Associates denied most of the city’s allegations and filed counterclaims.

The owner argues that the park, constructed in two phases beginning in the 1960s, predates the current city ordinance regulating mobile homes from 1998. The filing claims earlier agreements and state law are what apply to the park, which current owner Paul Schierholz bought in 2001.

Paul Schierholz, manager of Broadmoor Valley mobile home park in Marshall, says he's doing what he can to repair roads, grounds and vacant or abandoned units. Some park residents say it's been too long in coming and that their demands for livable conditions have been met with retaliation and threats.
Paul Schierholz argues that Broadmoor Valley mobile home park predates the current city ordinance regulating mobile homes from 1998. His filing claims earlier agreements and state law are what apply to the park. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The filing also accused the city of conspiring against Schierholz, alongside the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, which launched a lawsuit accusing the controversial Colorado businessman of neglect in 2021. In January, a jury sided in favor of Schierholz and Associates on almost all claims.

Schierholz afterward became involved in another legal battle, as the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) in February filed a lawsuit against his company alleging he had violated a 2022 grant agreement. Schierholz has called the lawsuit “bogus allegations.”

Park resident Debra Springer-Ertl, 68, said over the last week that the padlocked and chained exit has occasionally been opened without explanation. She hopes the city succeeds in its lawsuit.

“We want the locks off. We should not have to worry about going all the way around the park when there’s a firefighter or an ambulance here,” Springer-Ertl said.

The next step in the case is a motion hearing set for July 16.

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

