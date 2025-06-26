News & Politics

Federal civil rights office investigating Minnesota over transgender softball player

The investigation comes on the heels of controversy over a metro-area high school softball player whose team competed in the state tournament this spring.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 26, 2025 at 11:26PM
Elk River high school softball players huddle during a practice at John Barth Field at Lion John Weicht Park in Elk River on April 7. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

WASHINGTON - The Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into whether the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota State High School League allowed “male athletes to compete on sports teams reserved for females.”

The investigation comes on the heels of controversy over a transgender metro-area high school softball player whose team competed in the state tournament this spring. The office is investigating MDE and MSHSL for Title IX violations.

“Females cannot be relegated to the sidelines under Title IX,” said OCR Director Paula Stannard. “As a recipient of federal funds, Title IX requires Minnesota to ensure fair and safe opportunities for females to compete on sex-segregated teams — regardless of state law obligations.”

The player’s participation sparked backlash from the right and prompted a lawsuit from three Maple Grove and Farmington high school softball players against Attorney General Keith Ellison and other Democrats. They are trying to bar transgender athletes from competing in their sport.

MDE and MSHSL could not immediately be reached for comment on the investigation.

Republicans in Congress have been at the forefront of opposition to allowing transgender athletes to participate in high school and college sports.

They have an ally in President Donald Trump, who has taken a hostile stance against transgender athletes and earlier this year signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

The MSHSL has been under investigation by the federal government as a result of Trump’s executive order and could be at risk of losing federal funding.

Ellison sued the Trump administration over the executive order. Republicans in the state House earlier this year failed to pass a bill banning trans athletes from girls elementary and secondary sports. No Democrats in the Legislature voted for the bill.

In 2015, the MSHSL’s board of directors voted to open girls’ sports to transgender student-athletes. The decision took effect for the 2015-16 school year and made Minnesota the 33rd state to adopt a formal transgender student policy.

The MSHSL’s current bylaws allow student participation “consistent with their gender identity or expression in an environment free from discrimination with an equal opportunity for participation in athletics and fine arts.”

The MSHSL does not keep records of transgender athletes in the state.

GOP Rep. Pete Stauber applauded the investigation and blamed Gov. Tim Walz and Ellison for the policy.

“Allowing boys to compete in girls’ sports is not only unsafe, it’s deeply unfair,” Stauber said in a statement.

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

