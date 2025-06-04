News & Politics

Gov. Tim Walz backs transgender kids as Democrats grapple with debate over sports bans

The Minnesota Democrat has been critical of other members of his party who are retreating at a time when the issue has become a political lightning rod nationally and in Minnesota.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 4, 2025 at 11:00AM
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party’s Blue Palmetto Dinner fundraiser at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., on May 30, 2025. (TRAVIS DOVE/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON - Months after California Gov. Gavin Newsom told a conservative podcast it’s “deeply unfair” for transgender athletes to compete in women and girls’ sports, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the stage at the Democratic Party’s annual state convention in Newsom’s home state to let his party know he thinks the opposite.

“I’m just going to say it, shame on any of us who throws a trans child under the bus for thinking they’re going to get elected,” the 2024 vice presidential nominee said Saturday. “That child deserves our support. Don’t worry about the pollsters calling it distractions, because we need to be the party of human dignity.”

Walz is doubling down on trans rights — and criticizing members of his party who are retreating — at a time when the issue has become a political lightning rod nationally and back home in Minnesota.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, a fellow Democrat, and other state officials are being sued by three metro-area Maple Grove and Farmington high school softball players in an effort to remove trans athletes from competing in their sport.

In Washington, the Republican-controlled U.S. House passed the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act” at the start of the year, which Minnesota’s four Republicans supported and the state’s four Democrats opposed. Democrats also stuck together to prevent a similar bill from advancing in the U.S. Senate, which Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar opposed.

Minnesota Democrats are largely aligned with Walz and other Democrats on the issue, though not all have come out as forcefully as he has.

“I understand that this is viewed by many in our community as a fairness issue,” said Rep. Angie Craig, a moderate Democrat and first LGBTQ member of Congress to represent Minnesota. She’s running in a competitive race for the DFL nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2026.

“I believe that local sports associations and our local schools are best equipped to make these decisions.”

Klobuchar, a fellow moderate Democrat, cited her opposition to the bill in the Senate and said she, too, trusts “school districts, parents, and sports leagues to make decisions about their athletes.”

“I voted against a bill that would take that decision away from local school districts and jeopardize education funding for all students,” Klobuchar continued.

A New York Times-Ipsos survey from early January found that 79% of Americans, including 67% of Democrats and 64% of independents, do not think transgender female athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports. A Pew Research Center survey from February found 66% of Americans favor, or strongly favor, laws and policies that “require trans athletes to compete on teams that match their sex assigned at birth.”

Newsom, a possible 2028 presidential candidate, has been one of the few Democrats to veer from his party on the issue, while Walz could be trying to appeal to the more progressive side of the party on this issue as he continues to mull his future, University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs said.

Walz is expected to run for a third term as governor of Minnesota and has not ruled out a bid for president in 2028.

“Transgender participation in sports presents an issue for Democrats. You can see that with Gavin Newsom trying to move Democrats from a position that’s not popular with the general public,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs thinks it wasn’t a coincidence that Walz made his position known on a possible 2028 contender’s home turf, adding that Walz wants to challenge Donald Trump’s rhetoric and push back on Democrats he thinks are “abandoning issues that enjoy support among Democratic primary voters and donors.”

Republicans have an ally in Trump, who earlier this year signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

“Democrats like to claim to be a champion of women while simultaneously robbing female athletes of the fairness, safety, and equal opportunities they deserve,” Rep. Tom Emmer said in a statement in February to mark National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Emmer recently weighed on the debate in Minnesota, using his official House Majority Whip social media account on X to retweet a post naming a transgender metro-area high school softball player who plays for a team that will advance to the state tournament next week. Walz’s office declined to weigh in on Emmer’s post.

In 2015, the MSHSL’s board of directors voted to open girls’ sports to transgender student-athletes. The decision took effect for the 2015-16 school year and made Minnesota the 33rd state to adopt a formal transgender student policy.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) has been under investigation by the federal government as a result of Trump’s executive order and could risk losing federal funding.

Ellison has sued the Trump administration over the executive order, while state Republicans earlier this year tried but failed to pass a bill banning trans athletes from competing in girls’ elementary and secondary sports. No Democrats in the Legislature voted for the bill.

The MSHSL’s current bylaws allow student participation “consistent with their gender identity or expression in an environment free from discrimination with an equal opportunity for participation in athletics and fine arts.”

However, citing the Data Privacy Act, the MSHSL does not require and does not keep records of transgender athletes in the state.

Jim Paulsen of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

