Gov. Tim Walz backs transgender kids as Democrats grapple with debate over sports bans

WASHINGTON - Months after California Gov. Gavin Newsom told a conservative podcast it’s “deeply unfair” for transgender athletes to compete in women and girls’ sports, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the stage at the Democratic Party’s annual state convention in Newsom’s home state to let his party know he thinks the opposite.
“I’m just going to say it, shame on any of us who throws a trans child under the bus for thinking they’re going to get elected,” the 2024 vice presidential nominee said Saturday. “That child deserves our support. Don’t worry about the pollsters calling it distractions, because we need to be the party of human dignity.”
Walz is doubling down on trans rights — and criticizing members of his party who are retreating — at a time when the issue has become a political lightning rod nationally and back home in Minnesota.
Attorney General Keith Ellison, a fellow Democrat, and other state officials are being sued by three metro-area Maple Grove and Farmington high school softball players in an effort to remove trans athletes from competing in their sport.
In Washington, the Republican-controlled U.S. House passed the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act” at the start of the year, which Minnesota’s four Republicans supported and the state’s four Democrats opposed. Democrats also stuck together to prevent a similar bill from advancing in the U.S. Senate, which Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar opposed.
Minnesota Democrats are largely aligned with Walz and other Democrats on the issue, though not all have come out as forcefully as he has.
“I understand that this is viewed by many in our community as a fairness issue,” said Rep. Angie Craig, a moderate Democrat and first LGBTQ member of Congress to represent Minnesota. She’s running in a competitive race for the DFL nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2026.
“I believe that local sports associations and our local schools are best equipped to make these decisions.”