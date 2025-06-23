Things To Do

Mark Mallman debuts a new album, plus 8 other free things to do this week

Head to a sauerkraut festival, two night markets and an Indigenous fashion show.

By Melissa Walker

June 23, 2025 at 12:30PM
Is that Mark Mallman or David Bowie? Who can say?
Mark Mallman performs at Lucky Cat Records in Minneapolis on Saturday. (Keith Harris — Wilson Webb/guest)

1. Mark Mallman

A solo performance and record signing to commemorate the veteran Twin Cities rocker/TikToker/songwriter’s new album, “Magic Time.” (2 p.m. Sat. Lucky Cat Records, 2557 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com)

2. Sauerkraut Days

The condiment that is either loved or hated gets a festival complete with themed events such as kraut car roll, cabbage toss and, hold your hurl, a kraut-eating contest. Other activities include music, a garden tour and owl parade. (5-9 p.m. Fri.; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Bender Park, 200 N. 3rd St., Henderson. facebook.com)

3. Night Market

Avoid the crowded Saturday farmers markets and instead shop for produce and prepared foods in the evening while sipping cocktails and listening to music. (6-8 p.m. Thu. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE., Mpls. northeastmarket.org)

4. Indigenous Fashion Show

Indigenous fashion and culture struts down the runway with pieces inspired by traditional designs with modern influences. The event begins with a ceremony, drummers and hoop dancers. (3 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

5. Tailgate Tuesdays

The Twins are away but fans can still cheer and watch them on the big screen. While watching Twins vs. Marlins, play games of cornhole and Connect Four. (6-9 p.m. Tue. On the Rox Cocktail Lounge and Patios, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. mplsontherox.com)

6. Little Mekong Night Market

Experience the vibe of Asia with street food and cultural vendors. Enjoy artist activities and high-energy performances during the K-pop and street dance competitions. (3-11 p.m. Sat.; noon-8 p.m. Sun. Little Mekong, 422 University Av. W., St. Paul. littlemekong.com)

7. Placeholder Standup Comedy

Get some weeknight laughs at this monthly standup series. (7-9 p.m. Wed. Luna & the Bear, 18 W. 26th St., Mpls. facebook.com)

8. Thursdays on Fountain

Popular TikTok singer-songwriter Evan Riley performs at the summer concert series. (5:30-7 p.m. Thu. Fountain Lake Gazebo, N. Broadway Av. & W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. facebook.com)

9. Salsa Class

Get those hips moving during an energetic class for beginners. Open to all ages, and you can go with a partner or solo. (6:30 p.m. Fri. One Reason Dance Studio, 2305 37th Av. NE., Mpls. onereasondance.com)

