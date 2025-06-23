Mark Mallman debuts a new album, plus 8 other free things to do this week

1. Mark Mallman
A solo performance and record signing to commemorate the veteran Twin Cities rocker/TikToker/songwriter’s new album, “Magic Time.” (2 p.m. Sat. Lucky Cat Records, 2557 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com)
2. Sauerkraut Days
The condiment that is either loved or hated gets a festival complete with themed events such as kraut car roll, cabbage toss and, hold your hurl, a kraut-eating contest. Other activities include music, a garden tour and owl parade. (5-9 p.m. Fri.; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Bender Park, 200 N. 3rd St., Henderson. facebook.com)
3. Night Market
Avoid the crowded Saturday farmers markets and instead shop for produce and prepared foods in the evening while sipping cocktails and listening to music. (6-8 p.m. Thu. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE., Mpls. northeastmarket.org)
4. Indigenous Fashion Show
Indigenous fashion and culture struts down the runway with pieces inspired by traditional designs with modern influences. The event begins with a ceremony, drummers and hoop dancers. (3 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. eventbrite.com)
5. Tailgate Tuesdays
The Twins are away but fans can still cheer and watch them on the big screen. While watching Twins vs. Marlins, play games of cornhole and Connect Four. (6-9 p.m. Tue. On the Rox Cocktail Lounge and Patios, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. mplsontherox.com)
6. Little Mekong Night Market
Experience the vibe of Asia with street food and cultural vendors. Enjoy artist activities and high-energy performances during the K-pop and street dance competitions. (3-11 p.m. Sat.; noon-8 p.m. Sun. Little Mekong, 422 University Av. W., St. Paul. littlemekong.com)
7. Placeholder Standup Comedy
Get some weeknight laughs at this monthly standup series. (7-9 p.m. Wed. Luna & the Bear, 18 W. 26th St., Mpls. facebook.com)
8. Thursdays on Fountain
Popular TikTok singer-songwriter Evan Riley performs at the summer concert series. (5:30-7 p.m. Thu. Fountain Lake Gazebo, N. Broadway Av. & W. Fountain St., Albert Lea. facebook.com)