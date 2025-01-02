WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wild captain Jared Spurgeon will be out of action for the next two to three weeks.
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon’s scary injury will keep him sidelined for two-to-three weeks
The veteran defenseman was run into the end boards on a slew-foot by Nashville’s Zachary L’Heureux, who was suspended for three games.
The veteran defenseman suffered a lower-body injury when he was slew-footed by Nashville rookie Zachary L’Heureux early in the second period of the Wild’s 5-3 win at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night.
L’Heureux was assessed a match penalty and on Thursday the NHL suspended the rookie for three games.
“It’s not as bad as we originally thought,” President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said of Spurgeon’s injury. “It’s still bad enough, because he’s not in our lineup.”
Surgery won’t be required.
Spurgeon crashed feet-first into the boards after getting slew-footed, his right leg bending awkwardly during the high-speed collision. He was helped off the ice with his right skate lifted.
This is the second consecutive season Spurgeon has been out because of a significant injury; he was shut down last January with nagging hip and back issues that required surgery.
Without Spurgeon, the Wild added prospect Carson Lambos from the minors for his first NHL call-up, but Lambos didn’t draw in against Washington Thursday at Capital One Arena.
The Wild tabbed veteran defenseman Travis Dermott to fill out their lineup, which is also missing Kirill Kaprizov (lower-body injury), Jake Middleton (upper body) and Jakub Lauko (lower body).
The veteran defenseman was run into the end boards on a slew-foot by Nashville’s Zachary L’Heureux, who was suspended for three games.