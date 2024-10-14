Last year, Jared Spurgeon was sidelined the first 13 games after a preseason shoulder injury before eventually getting shut down in January to address nagging hip and back issues with surgery. Currently, the defenseman has sat out just one game with a lower-body injury he sustained in the 5-4 shootout loss to Seattle on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center; Spurgeon is listed as day-to-day, and he’s still being evaluated.