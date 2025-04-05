Lynx greats Maya Moore Irons, Sylvia Fowles both headed to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Two more Lynx greats are headed for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, with Maya Moore Irons and Sylvia Fowles both set for induction later this year.
The two were announced Saturday as members of the Hall’s Class of 2025, a group that also includes Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, Dwight Howard and the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s team. The announcement came at the men’s Final Four in San Antonio.
“I don’t think [any] one of us go into this thinking that we’re going to be Hall of Famers,” Fowles said. “You just do your job ... and when it’s all said and done, the job is complete and here we are.”
Enshrinement weekend is Sept. 5-6 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. The Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
Following a decorated college career at Connecticut, Moore Irons, 35, was drafted first overall by the Lynx in the 2011 WNBA draft and helped them win four championships (2011, ‘13, ‘15, ‘17). She was a six-time WNBA All-Star, the league MVP in 2014 and WNBA Finals MVP in 2013. Moore Irons last played in 2018, taking a hiatus that began in 2019 to focus on criminal justice reform before officially announcing her retirement in 2023.
That year was also the first year of Fowles’ retirement. The 39-year-old, an eight-time All-Star center, played her final eight WNBA seasons with the Lynx after beginning her career in Chicago. Fowles was the WNBA Finals MVP for the Lynx in 2015 and ‘17, and she was also the league MVP in 2017.
With this year’s induction, the Lynx will have four of their five starters from their 2015 and ‘17 championship teams enshrined in Springfield. Seimone Augustus was inducted last year and Lindsay Whalen in 2023.