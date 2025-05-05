Lowry scores late in 2OT to rally Jets to 4-3 win over Blues in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Adam Lowry scored on a tipped shot 16:10 into the second overtime and the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Sunday night to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs.
Cole Perfetti had two goals, Vladislav Namestnikov also scored, and Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk each had three assists for Winnipeg, which scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the score. Connor Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves.
Jordan Kyrou, Mathieu Joseph and Radek Faksa scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington had 43 saves.
Lowry deflected Pionk’s shot from the right point late in the second overtime to give the Jets the win and end the third-longest Game 7 in NHL history at 96:10.
The Jets will next face the Dallas Stars starting Wednesday at home in the teams’ first postseason meeting.
Winnipeg was down 3-1 in the third period when Namestnikov scored with 1:56 remaining after his shot went in off Blues defenseman Ryan Suter.
With Hellebuyck pulled for an extra skater, Winnipeg appeared to tied it up 50 seconds later, but a review ruled the puck didn’t cross the goal line.
Perfetti then scored his second redirected goal of the game with 3 seconds remaining to lift 15,225 frenzied white-clad fans out of their seats inside Canada Life Centre.