Major traffic disruptions are coming as I-94 bridge work begins in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is issuing a warning to drivers using I-94 in Minneapolis: Starting next week, your typical commute could take significantly longer than usual.
Even at off-peak times there may be traffic snarls.
The freeway — already the epicenter of Twin Cities congestion — will have just two lanes open in each direction between I-35W and Franklin Avenue SE. for the next six months.
A bridge maintenance and repair project kicked off this week with a few daylong ramp closures, but it swings into high gear Friday night with a weekend shutdown of all eastbound lanes between I-35W and Franklin Avenue. Westbound lanes will remain open.
Drivers will be detoured onto northbound I-35W, eastbound Hwy. 36 and southbound I-35E, MnDOT said.
Thousands of weekday commuters on I-94 will likely feel the squeeze starting Monday at 5 a.m. when the eastbound lanes reopen. Motorists will have only two through lanes in each direction to use and all traffic will be shifted onto the eastbound lanes.
Popular westbound ramps directly leading to and from the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus, Augsburg University and the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, and downtown Minneapolis will be closed through the summer.
With ramps at Huron Boulevard, Riverside Avenue and 7th Street closed, westbound drivers seeking to access downtown Minneapolis will be left with open exits at Cedar Avenue, 11th Street and Hennepin Avenue, or at Hwy. 55 on the north end of downtown.