Congestion relief finally coming for drivers on Hwy. 10 in northwest metro as major project kicks off

On many weekdays, the morning rush hour on eastbound Hwy. 10 in Coon Rapids feels more like the crawl hour.
Afternoons are no joy for westbound drivers creeping along as traffic often jams up for miles.
Finally, relief is on the way.
Starting Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will get to work on eliminating one of the metro area’s most notorious choke points by adding a third lane from near Hanson Boulevard to Round Lake Boulevard.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Joe MacPherson, a traffic engineer with Anoka County, which conducted a feasibility study and did preliminary engineering work before turning the $40 million project over to MnDOT.
Construction-weary drivers may not appreciate yet another summer of road work along the heavily traveled corridor. For the past two years, motorists encountered delays and lane closures as MnDOT rebuilt the highway through Anoka.
But by the end of the summer, the goal is to have free-flowing traffic on Hwy. 10 all the way from Hwy. 610 in Brooklyn Park out to Elk River.
Here is how it will all go down: