Metro Transit police, partner agencies announce initiative aimed at fixing Green Line safety problems

Metro Transit police unveiled a new collaborative effort on Wednesday to improve safety along University Avenue and for riders of the Green Line light rail, which includes increasing the rail line’s police presence.
Interim Chief Joe Dotseth told reporters his goal is to turn the light rail line from a “point of concern” into a “model of transit safety excellence.”
“Let me be crystal clear: Everyone who travels and works in our system deserves and will have an experience that is consistently safe, clean and welcoming,” he said at the press event at the corner of University and Snelling Avenues.
The Green Line, which runs between the Twin Cities, has been criticized by some residents for the variety of crimes and nuisances they observe on it and in the stations. That includes drug use, people blaring loud music on speakers and fights breaking out.
The issues have led to frustrations from some business owners, some of whom said on Wednesday they are skeptical the new initiative will solve their problems that include vandalism, confrontations and public defecation.
“It scares our customers — the few that we have left — thanks to that freaking train,” said Tom Stransky, co-owner of Midway Used and Rare Books, and a longtime opponent of the Green Line which runs by his store.
Several shops along University Avenue now hang up signs outside reminding customers that guns are not allowed inside. In November, two people were shot on the Green Line within the span of nine days, one of them fatally.
The new efforts by Metro Transit and partner agencies has already led to increased officer presence on the train and around the stations. The department is partnering with St. Paul police and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office as part of this initiative, along with a variety of outreach and other non-law enforcement members.