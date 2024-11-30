St. Paul

One dead after shooting on Green Line train in St. Paul

No suspects had been arrested as of Friday night, authorities said.

A Green Line train, shown in St. Paul in 2022. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A person died Friday evening after being shot while on board a Green Line train in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit police.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to a report of the shooting on a westbound Green Line train as it approached the Hamline Avenue Station. They found “a male subject” with gunshot wounds, who was taken to a hospital where he died.

The victim’s name and age were not released. No one else was injured in the shooting, and no one had been arrested as of late Friday night.

Metro Transit police were leading the investigation with help from the St. Paul police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

