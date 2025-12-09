Amid criticism from council, Minneapolis police chief defends nearly $20 million in overspending

Amid sharp criticism and questions from the Minneapolis City Council, Police Chief Brian O’Hara defended $19.6 million in overspending Monday, reiterating that it was costly to restore the department’s depleted ranks.
Six city departments were projected to run into the red by year end, but none came close to the Minneapolis Police Department’s double-digit shortfall.
The number caught the City Council off guard, sparking allegations of ‘negligence’ and ‘mismanagement' against MPD that some feared could hurt the city’s overall financial health.
“We shouldn’t have been surprised by a $19 million dollar overage,” Council President Elliott Payne chided law enforcement leaders. “We should have known this for months.”
Speaking before the council, O’Hara attributed the inflated costs to a rapid and successful hiring spree, paired with ballooning overtime, unbudgeted settlement agreement expenditures and contractual back pay.
“There’s no financial plan, really, to deal with having this many people come in the door this quickly‚“ O’Hara said during Monday’s Budget Committee meeting. He noted that most of the agency’s 174 new employees still need months or years of training before they‘ll become licensed police officers.
”This is a good problem to have," O’Hara continued, “... but it’s very expensive to pay the salaries for these folks, to pay for their tuition, and then still not get the operational benefit of actually having police officers on the street.”
Council members from the body’s progressive bloc pushed back, questioning why the balance sheets hadn’t set off alarm bells within the department earlier and resulted in spending reductions elsewhere.