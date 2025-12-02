Former Minneapolis police employee charged with wage theft amid state probe into falsified overtime

A civilian Minneapolis police employee under internal investigation over falsified timecards this summer now stands charged with wage theft, amid accusations that he regularly bilked the city for overtime hours he never worked.
Abdirashid Ahmed Ali, 36, of Eden Prairie was charged with theft by swindle, a felony, in Hennepin County District Court via summons last month. He is accused of stealing at least $5,600 over a six-month span last year.
The Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs division uncovered “potential criminal conduct related to overtime” earlier this summer, prompting Chief Brian O’Hara to ask for assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
In a July search warrant for employment records, a senior special agent with the BCA wrote that he was looking into whether Ali, a crime prevention specialist, falsely claimed overtime while working for both the MPD and the University of Minnesota.
A co-worker had alleged that Ali claimed to work 12 hours per day, Monday through Thursday, for going to neighborhood association meetings he never attended. An investigation later determined that some of the events he logged overtime hours for in 2024 never actually occurred, according to the charges.
The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety also hired Ali as a cultural liaison, and investigators found he claimed 81 hours of overtime pay while working overlapping hours at the university between April and October of 2024.
He never reported that second job to MPD, as is required by policy, court records say.
In mid-July, Ali told a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter that he wasn’t aware of any investigation and still worked for the city and university. He left that role just two days later, a city spokesman confirmed.