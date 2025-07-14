Minneapolis police employee overtime under investigation; double-billing alleged in search warrant

The Minneapolis Internal Affairs Division and state crime bureau are investigating a Minneapolis police employee for possible wage theft related to overtime.
A senior special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension applied for a search warrant on July 8 for employment records for a Minneapolis Police Department civilian employee, a crime prevention specialist in his 30s.
The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they are charged.
The BCA agent wrote in the application that he’s assisting with an MPD wage theft case investigating allegations that the crime prevention specialist falsely claimed overtime while working for both MPD and the University of Minnesota.
The Minneapolis Police Department has logged skyrocketing overtime since the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 when a wave of police officers left their jobs, creating staffing shortfalls. The force shrank from about 900 officers before Floyd’s murder to 560 in the spring of 2024, the lowest in at least four decades.
Heavy overtime, combined with retroactive overtime pay in the current police labor contract, combined to create record overtime spending last year, at $28 million, which was $12 million more than was budgeted for the year. That pushed 66 employees’ overtime into six figures last year, according to MPD officials.
The search warrant application says an MPD Internal Affairs Division investigator is looking into allegations that the crime prevention specialist claimed overtime “most days of the week” for fake meetings and worked from home most days, even though he’s only allowed to work from home one day per week. A coworker alleged the suspect claimed to be working 12 hours per day, Monday through Thursday, for attending neighborhood association meetings he never attended.
The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety also hired the crime prevention specialist as a cultural liaison, and Internal Affairs found he claimed nearly 82 hours of overtime pay while working overlapping hours at the university between May and September of 2024. His coworker alleged the man never reported that he had a second job to MPD, as required.