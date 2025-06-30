Drugs and crime are plaguing a Minneapolis transit station. Neighbors say there’s only one option.

Residents around a south Minneapolis light-rail station say drug use and crime has gotten so bad that the only solution is to close a well-used footpath.
Where the Blue Line light rail stretches down Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis, numerous large apartment buildings have sprouted in recent years. Yet the promise of thousands of new residents hasn’t infused the streets with commensurate foot traffic. Neighbors say that’s because of persistent problems with public drug use, break-ins and trash.
The businesses clustered at 46th Street and Hiawatha have formed a coalition to exchange strategies, like going cashless and proclaiming it on storefront signs. The neighbors who live adjacent to the transit station say the antisocial behaviors they’ve been documenting for years have gotten worse this summer — to the point that they’re pushing Metro Transit to consider a last-ditch approach: closing a high-traffic footpath between the station and their neighborhood.
That’s a tough case to make to an agency whose mission is to increase access to public transit — especially after a ridership survey this spring showed nearly 70% of respondents opposed closing the path.
But the handful of homeowners who live immediately next to the 46th Street station say they are enduring an intense concentration of problems that others can’t fathom.
“If it’s not on your front lawn, it’s really easy to look the other way, or walk around it quick, and as soon as you’re past it, it’s no longer affecting you,” said Amy Macht. “This city is hurting with addiction, and I don’t think our elected officials want to acknowledge just how bad it is.”
Her long-running social media account, Karenthecamera, has captured countless hours of people in various states of crisis, wandering from the station, using drugs, having sex, defecating and littering the sidewalk with drug paraphernalia such as tinfoil cook kits. One house had its wooden fence demolished and the dogs set loose.
“When we started the conversation, we knew this was going to be a little bit of a jurisdictional everyone-pointing-at-somebody-else,” said Pat Sheehan, whose family moved near the 46th Street station last year. They were excited to take advantage of the Blue Line but were soon disillusioned. “Police aren’t necessarily my preferred resolution for this,” Sheehan said. “I’d much rather have things put in to be more preventative than punitive.”