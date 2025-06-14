Minneapolis shelter is expanding in the face of new barriers for homeless and LGBTQ youth

Avenues for Youth, a nonprofit serving homeless youth from all over the country, has outgrown its 90-year-old shelter in the Near North neighborhood of Minneapolis.
The building, which Avenues rents from the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, is run-down and cramped. Seventeen young people currently live on its second floor, tripled up in bedrooms and negotiating just two bathrooms. Among a group with significant trauma — studies have shown homeless youth face higher rates of child abuse, neglect and sex trafficking than their peers — conflicts frequently flare in close quarters.
This summer, Avenues broke ground on a new facility at 1404 N. 8th Av., a vacant lot across the street from Bethune Park. The project, expected to cost more than $24 million and open by fall 2026, will allow Avenues to serve 500 youth annually, up from 300 currently. There will be space to hang out, more emergency shelter beds, individual rooms for the transitional housing program (on average a year-long stay) and affordable apartments for those 18 and older to build rental history.
Avenues needed to expand to meet an exceptionally difficult moment, CEO Katherine Meerse said.
“We definitely see young people coming from greater Minnesota to the Twin Cities to find shelter and housing because there’s not enough available to them,” she said. “We have definitely seen, since Minnesota declared itself a trans refuge state, young people coming from other states to Minnesota because of that, and they do reach out ... because in some cases, they have come without any housing options, and they’re looking for a place to stay.”
Not enough open doors
On any given night, Avenues has to turn away homeless youth. There are only enough beds for about 20% of those in need of a place to stay, Meerse estimated.
Lisa Mears, executive director of the Bridge for Youth and co-director of the Youth Services Network, a collective of service providers across the state, backed that figure.
According to the latest Minnesota Homeless Study conducted by Wilder Research, more than 4,000 children and youth (up to 24 years old) experienced homelessness on a single night.