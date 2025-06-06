Canadian organizers of a border-crossing Pride march from International Falls into Fort Frances, held since 2018, are cancelling the march in protest of the Trump administration.
“The climate created by the current U.S. administration is such that we just don’t feel comfortable encouraging people to cross the border, particularly gender diverse people who may be confronted with uncomfortable questions, or worse, by U.S. border police,” said Douglas Judson, executive director of the organization Borderland Pride.
Judson, a lawyer who lives in Fort Frances, said in a phone interview this week that the decision was made in February to cancel the milelong march over the international toll bridge. He said after President Donald Trump took office, people in his small Ontario community started raising safety concerns about the march.
“Is it safe for me to be in the United States right now? Never mind crossing the border. Is it safe for me to be there if I need to use a public washroom that maybe doesn’t align with how the U.S. government views my gender identity?” Judson said when describing those post-election conversations.
“It’s an understandable concern,“ said Jenell Feller with the International Falls Rotary Club, a key partner for Borderland Pride planning in years past.
Feller said she understands the concerns of her neighbors in Canada.
“Generally in our community we have seen less Canadians,” she said. “And we are just separate sides of the same coin. We are interdependent. … We depend on Fort Frances for some things, and they depend on us for some things."
Borderland’s march, which draws up to 200 people, has been the centerpiece of its Pride celebration in June, when cities around the world host monthlong LGBTQ parties and protests.