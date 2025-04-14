Minnesota is surveying LGBTQ residents for the first time in 30 years

A Minnesota state agency is currently surveying LGBTQ residents to learn more about the experiences and challenges facing the community.
It has been 30 years since Minnesota undertook a similarly ambitious effort.
The survey is the first major initiative of the Council on LGBTQIA2S+ Minnesotans, which was formed in 2023 and operational as of last May. Securing feedback from residents will help the council prioritize its time and resources effectively, said Executive Director Emma Watts.
“LGBTQ+ communities have historically been understudied, underfunded, and there’s a lot that we can learn. Data drives policy,” she said. ”We want to make sure that we’re adequately serving the community and their current needs."
The council will use the data to inform policy recommendations, funding and community programming for LGBTQ Minnesotans. About 460,000 Minnesota adults identify as LGBTQ, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 Household Pulse Survey.
Respondents answer survey questions about safety, community connection, access to health care and demographics. The anonymous survey had more than 1,800 responses as of April 10.
The last time the Minnesota community was comprehensively studied was in the early 1990s, when then-Governor Rudy Perpich appointed a Task Force on Gay and Lesbian Minnesotans. While the group had no funding, it met 40 times. The task force was asked to report on evidence of anti-gay discrimination in Minnesota.
“The overwhelming body of testimony and data indicates that discrimination against gays and lesbians is wide-spread. It is perhaps worse in Greater Minnesota, where gays fear the loss of jobs and housing, although this is also an issue in the Metro area,” the group said in a 1991 report.