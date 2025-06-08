Residents in parts of south Minneapolis grapple with whether police are present enough

Some residents of Minneapolis’ 12th Ward — a swath of eight neighborhoods in the city’s southeast corner — had a suspicion police weren’t around much. Squad car sightings were infrequent. Neighbors whose cars had been stolen said they waited too long for an officer to arrive.
But their feelings were just that — anecdotes susceptible to accusations of fearmongering.
So 12th Ward resident Verlynn Schmalle, who’s no stranger to data requests, pressed Council Member Aurin Chowdhury to obtain numbers on how often police were responding to calls in the 12th Ward and where they were coming from.
Six months later, the answers came: From last October to March, police received nearly 3,000 calls from 12th Ward residents. Most calls led to a squad car being assigned. But only 19.8% received a response from a car that was present in the 12th Ward at the time. In other words, it had to arrive from a different portion of the city.
To Schmalle, who lives in the Hiawatha neighborhood, it’s evidence that his neck of the city is under-policed.
“The data clearly shows we need a police presence at 46th and Hiawatha, and we can’t even get somebody in the 12th Ward 80% of the time,” he said. “I know they’re down, but 36,000 people shouldn’t be without a police officer 80% of the time.”
It’s hard to know how that compares to other areas of Minneapolis. The analysis of police presence in the 12th Ward was done in response to specific resident concerns. The Minneapolis Police Department hasn’t conducted the same review for other parts of the city.
“I want to be clear: property crimes may be categorized as lower priority from an emergency response perspective, but they absolutely impact people’s sense of safety and quality of life,” said Police Chief Brian O’Hara in a statement. “True public safety is a shared responsibility. Communities are strongest when neighbors look out for one another — and MPD remains committed to supporting that through partnership and education.”