Agencies again team up in Minneapolis to saturate crime hot spots for ‘Operation Safe Summer’

Minneapolis’ crime “hotspots” are once again saturated with law enforcement this week as part of a multi-agency operation aimed at getting guns and illegal drugs off the street, while curbing crime before the hottest months of summer.
Now in its fourth year, “Operation Safe Summer” is a weeklong public safety initiative in which Minneapolis police partner with state, county and federal law enforcement agencies.
After addressing an auditorium filled with officers Wednesday at the department’s training center, Chief Brian O’Hara told reporters the operation has become an important way to get ahead of certain crime trends. It also targets the small number of people responsible for a disproportionate amount of violence in the city, according to a department news release.
“This is a weeklong, full-court press of this to try and set the tone for the summer and provide a sense of safety and a sense of presence for people,” O’Hara said.
In 2024, the operation led to 45 confiscated guns, 98 arrests, 2,300 grams of narcotic drugs, 1,200 fentanyl pills, and $10,000 in illegal currency.
The first few days of this year’s operation saw nine illegal guns confiscated and 29 arrests, as well as some stolen cars recovered, O’Hara said.
There are also longer-term investigations as a part of the operation that O’Hara said would be detailed in a later report after the weeklong collaboration.
More than 100 officers were in attendance at the training center, consisting of a mix of Minneapolis police, Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies, Metro Transit police, and a smaller cadre of federal officers. Most were in uniform, while a few were in plainclothes.