Minnesota cannabis agency agrees to settle canceled social equity license lottery case

Under the agreement, the OCM will prioritize applicants who were approved for the canceled lottery throughout the licensing process, according to a statement from Minneapolis-based cannabis consulting firm Blunt Strategies, which organized the group of successful applicants that filed the litigation. Applicants selected in a license lottery must secure “labor peace agreements” with unions, undergo background checks, ensure they’re in compliance with local zoning ordinances and pass a pre-opening inspection by the OCM before they can open for business.