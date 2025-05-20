White Earth Band of Chippewa gets green light to open marijuana dispensaries off reservation

The White Earth Band of Chippewa is poised to become the first tribal nation in Minnesota to open recreational marijuana dispensaries outside of its reservation under a compact agreement signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night.
The agreement allows White Earth to open up to eight retail cannabis dispensaries across the state. Waabigwan Mashkiki, the White Earth Band of Chippewa’s cannabis business, has been preparing to open dispensaries in Moorhead and St. Cloud in anticipation of the compact agreement.
Eric Taubel, interim director of Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management, called the agreement with White Earth a “nation-leading approach to cannabis compacting” in an interview Tuesday with the Minnesota Star Tribune.
“We’ll be the first state where not only are tribes operating cannabis businesses off tribal land, but they’re also doing so under tribal regulatory authority,” Taubel said. “The state retains a secondary interest in the regulatory oversight.”
Waabigwan Mashkiki CEO Zach Wilson said the tribe’s first off-reservation store could open as soon as this weekend in Moorhead.
There will be some limits on the eight retail stores that White Earth can open outside of tribal land. White Earth will be allowed a maximum of one dispensary per city and three per county, Taubel said.
“They would have to be pretty geographically diverse in where they locate them,” he said.