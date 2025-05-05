News & Politics

Minnesota to hold first lotteries for cannabis business licenses in June

It’s a key step toward the opening of Minnesota’s marijuana market.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 8:13PM
Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management announced Monday it will hold its first lotteries for cannabis business licenses in June. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota will take a pivotal step toward opening its recreational marijuana market in June, when the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) holds its first lotteries for business licenses.

The OCM announced Monday it will hold lotteries for three capped license types — cultivator, manufacturer and mezzobusiness — on June 5. It also will hold a retailer license lottery the same day for social equity applicants, which include veterans, residents of high-poverty areas and people who’ve been harmed by cannabis prohibition.

A retailer license lottery for general applicants will be held in the summer, according to the OCM.

Eric Taubel, the OCM’s interim director, said the office is prioritizing license types based on their role in the supply chain.

“Today’s announcement reflects the office’s goal to license the supply chain from the starting points in order to foster an equitable cannabis market that prioritizes public health and safety, consumer confidence, and market integrity,” Taubel said in a statement Monday.

State-licensed cultivators must grow cannabis before it can be processed, packaged and sold. It will likely take several months for these businesses to grow, test and package a robust supply of marijuana.

Aspiring cultivators will have a good shot at getting a license, with 95 applicants seeking 50 available licenses, according to data provided by the OCM.

For manufacturers, there are 80 applicants for 24 available licenses. And a total of 267 applicants are seeking mezzobusiness licenses, of which there are 100 available. Mezzobusinesses can grow, manufacture and sell marijuana products.

Applicants who are seeking license types that aren’t capped under state law can proceed through the licensing process without entering a lottery.

More than half of all applicants are seeking the uncapped microbusiness license. Microbusinesses will be allowed to grow, process and sell marijuana products on a relatively small scale — akin to a craft brewery for beer.

As of May 1, 207 applicants had been preliminarily approved for a microbusiness license. They must complete all the necessary requirements and pass a pre-opening inspection from the OCM before they’re licensed and can open their doors.

Matt DeLong of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

