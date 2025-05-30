Judge finds assailant not guilty because of mental illness in Twin Cities man’s fatal stabbing

A judge has ruled that a 34-year-old man was mentally ill and therefore not guilty of breaking into a northeast Minneapolis home and fatally stabbing a man as the victim’s wife watched in horror.
Franklin Terrol White of Akron, Ohio, encountered 32-year-old Ryan J. Peterson on Aug. 12, 2022, in the living room of the home in the 1800 block of NE. Arthur Street, stabbed him and left the knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Peterson’s wife, Kassie Peterson, who had a court order of protection against White, fled the home without being harmed by White, whom she knew in high school in Ohio.
Law enforcement caught up with White and arrested him that same day 200 miles away in Mauston, Wis.
On Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Juan Hoyos reviewed psychiatric reports from two doctors and concluded that White is “not guilty because a defect of reason by mental illness caused him to not appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions” when he killed Peterson.
In the same ruling, Hoyos then ordered the County Attorney’s Office to petition the court to have White civilly committed to the state’s secure treatment facility in St. Peter.
The judge, citing one doctor’s report, wrote that “White exhibited behavior showing knowledge of the legal wrongfulness of the acts comprising the alleged offense, but [White’s] reason was impaired by mental illness making Mr. White unaware of the moral wrongfulness of the acts.”
The doctor’s report, Hoyos continued, disclosed that “White reported auditory hallucinations from the ‘hive mind’ directing him to perform the criminal act for the purpose of saving a woman.”