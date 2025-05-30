Totino-Grace’s Malachi Hill is ready to step out of the shadow of his athletic siblings who played basketball at the college and pro levels before him.
The youngest of seven children who created one of the most successful basketball families in Minnesota, Hill feels like his time in the spotlight is coming.
“I’ve just soaked in the experience from all of them,” Hill said. “We all have that mentality and killer instinct.”
After starting at point guard for one of the state’s top teams last season, the 5-11 sophomore is showcasing even more confidence and physical maturity to match the natural intensity he brings to the court.
Hill is establishing himself as a player to watch nationally in the Class of 2027 after noteworthy performances for Howard Pulley’s 16-and-under team on the Nike circuit this spring.
“All my sisters and brother competed at a high level, so I’ve been trying to compete at an even higher level,” Hill said. “I was young coming into Totino-Grace and playing with great players the last two years. Now I’m controlling the team even better and seeing the floor different.”
Hill’s closest sister, Jade, is graduating after playing four years as the starting point guard at St. Thomas. Jade and Malachi drew inspiration from their older siblings, including P.J. and Tayler, who both starred at Ohio State.
With five Division I basketball players in the family, Malachi hopes to follow that path. His first D-I offer came from Cal-State Bakersfield last fall. He’s received recent interest from Purdue, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, St. Thomas, North Dakota State and South Dakota State, among others.