Minneapolis

Witnesses in Derrick Thompson trial recount aftermath of car crash that killed 5 young women

Citizens near the crime scene and first responders with law enforcement recalled the moment when a vicious car crash killed five young women in south Minneapolis.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 6:31PM
Derrick Thompson sits during his trial at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Friday. Thompson is charged with third-degree murder and multiple counts of vehicular homicide in a 2023 crash that killed five Somali women. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The chaotic aftermath of the car crash that killed five young Somali women was revealed in court Friday on the second day of Derrick John Thompson’s trial, as witnesses recounted the shocking scene and law enforcement’s search for a suspect.

As the state built its case through eyewitness testimony and law enforcement investigation, Thompson’s attorney, Tyler Bliss, worked to create uncertainty around the reliability of memory and the question of how many people were in the Cadillac Escalade when the crash happened.

But everyone agreed that the scene of the crime where Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam were killed was overwhelming.

Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson, faces 15 felony counts, including third-degree murder and multiple counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors say he was driving the Escalade and ran a red light at 95 miles per hour before smashing into the women’s Honda Civic.

Mohamed Mohamed, a 49-year-old crane operator who has lived in Minneapolis for 24 years, was driving on Lake Street under the Interstate 35W bridge when the crash happened. He had just gotten food for himself and his brother at Taco Bell.

Suddenly there was an explosion.

“That scared the hell out of me,” Mohamed testified. “That was literally two cars away.”

Moments earlier he had heard gunshots in the distance, and as the chaos of the moment descended on him, he took out his cell phone and began recording.

“I guess we just record everything these days,” Mohamed said.

His cell phone footage was played in court, showing a person he identified as Thompson walking up to his car and asking for a ride.

Dorinda Pacheco testified that she was letting her dog Rocky outside and grabbing her mail when the Escalade came careering down the road and stopped directly outside her home.

“It was like in a movie,” she said, recalling a screech and a big boom and the black SUV hitting a light pole before spinning around and settling.

Minneapolis Police Officer Lamandre Wright reads previous testimony he made, handed to him by defense attorney Tyler Bliss, while Wright testifies during the trial for Derrick Thompson at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pacheco is a key witness. She saw the accident and said one person left the car. Pacheco said she tracked Thompson as he went into an alley behind her home and then circled back down the alley toward McDonalds and Taco Bell on Lake Street.

Pacheco was taken by law enforcement to identify Thompson after he was arrested on the scene. When police took Thompson out of their squad car, she said, “If he’s limping, that’s the guy that got out of the crash.”

But one part of her testimony drew deeper questioning from Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Joe Paquette and Bliss.

Pacheco said after the crash “all the doors flew open” on the SUV.

Thompson’s defense is built on the argument that Thompson’s brother, Demarco, was driving the car that night.

After Pacheco said all the doors blew open, Paquette circled back:

“Were all the doors open?” Paquette asked.

“I don’t remember,” Pacheco said. “I just know I was looking at the driver’s side to see if anybody got out for sure.”

Bliss questioned that testimony and also the nature of her identification of Thompson — including her initially saying the suspect was wearing a skullcap and gray t-shirt when Thompson was in a white t-shirt without a skullcap — and the way police approached her identification of Thompson by repeatedly asking her if she was certain Thompson was the suspect.

“They kept saying, ‘Ma’am, are you 100% sure,’ is that correct?’” Bliss asked.

Pacheco said that was true.

Law enforcement officers who first arrived on the scene also testified.

Lt. Nicholas Hanson with the Minnesota State Patrol found Hertz rental car paperwork on the road next to the Cadillac. In bold capital letters across the top, it showed Thompson’s name.

Evidence is shown of a rental car agreement found at the scene of the crash during the trial for Derrick Thompson at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bliss focused his cross-examination on Hanson’s decision to drive down and search the greenway bike path near the crash site.

“It’s not uncommon for us to find people that flee from things down there,” Hanson said.

Testimony opened Friday with trooper Andres Guerra’s dashcam and body cam footage. He was the officer trailing the speeding Cadillac before the crash.

His bodycam panned over to a Honda Civic, which held the five women; it was left largely unrecognizable.

Guerra had testified late Thursday that when he saw the car, he knew no one could have survived it. But he also had not gotten a clean look at who was driving the Escalade before the crash occurred.

about the writer

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

