Witnesses in Derrick Thompson trial recount aftermath of car crash that killed 5 young women

The chaotic aftermath of the car crash that killed five young Somali women was revealed in court Friday on the second day of Derrick John Thompson’s trial, as witnesses recounted the shocking scene and law enforcement’s search for a suspect.
As the state built its case through eyewitness testimony and law enforcement investigation, Thompson’s attorney, Tyler Bliss, worked to create uncertainty around the reliability of memory and the question of how many people were in the Cadillac Escalade when the crash happened.
But everyone agreed that the scene of the crime where Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam were killed was overwhelming.
Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson, faces 15 felony counts, including third-degree murder and multiple counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter. Prosecutors say he was driving the Escalade and ran a red light at 95 miles per hour before smashing into the women’s Honda Civic.
Mohamed Mohamed, a 49-year-old crane operator who has lived in Minneapolis for 24 years, was driving on Lake Street under the Interstate 35W bridge when the crash happened. He had just gotten food for himself and his brother at Taco Bell.
Suddenly there was an explosion.
“That scared the hell out of me,” Mohamed testified. “That was literally two cars away.”
Moments earlier he had heard gunshots in the distance, and as the chaos of the moment descended on him, he took out his cell phone and began recording.