Court of Appeals: Prior crash evidence inadmissible in trial of Derrick Thompson for death of five

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday dealt a blow to the pursuit of murder convictions by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office against Derrick John Thompson for the deaths of five young Somali women in a car crash two years ago.
The Attorney’s Office was attempting to include evidence from Thompson‘s prior criminal conviction in California in the upcoming trial, arguing similarities in the two crimes showed a pattern of behavior.
After a Hennepin County Judge ruled the evidence inadmissible, the Attorney’s Office appealed. In a 19-page opinion, the Court of Appeals affirmed the district court ruling.
Thompson‘s trial is set to begin next week on several counts of third-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide. Charges allege he was driving a rented Cadillac Escalade 95 mph on Interstate 35W in 2023 when a Minnesota State trooper began following him. Thompson took the Lake Street exit in Minneapolis, maintained his speed through a red light and crashed into a car.
Inside that car were Sabiriin Ali, 17, of Bloomington; Sahra Gesaade, 20, of Brooklyn Center; Salma Abdikadir, 20, of St. Louis Park; Sagal Hersi, 19, of Minneapolis, and Siham Adam, 19, of Minneapolis.
They were preparing for a friend‘s wedding the next day. All five were killed instantly, sending shockwaves through Minnesota‘s Somali community.
Thompson, the son of former Democratic Minnesota state Rep. John Thompson, allegedly fled the scene before being arrested. Police found a loaded Glock pistol and more than 2,000 fentanyl pills among other drugs in the Escalade. A federal jury found Thompson guilty of illegal possession of a firearm and intent to distribute fentanyl last year. A sentencing date for that conviction has not been set.
Spreigl evidence
In 2020, Thompson pleaded guilty to three felonies in Santa Barbara County District Court in California.