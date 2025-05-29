News & Politics

Derrick Thompson trial under way in crash that killed 5 Somali women, defense hints at other driver

Opening arguments were heard and two witnesses testified as Thompson’s trial got under way. He’s charged with 15 felonies, including five counts of third-degree murder.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 10:42PM
Derrick Thompson listens to testimony from Minnesota State Trooper Andres Guerra on Thursday. Thompson is charged with third-degree murder and multiple counts of vehicular homicide in a 2023 crash that killed five Somali-American women. (Aaron Nesheim/Sahan Journal)

Images showing an explosion of sparks and a dense layer of smoke and dust opened the trial of Derrick John Thompson on Thursday for the killing of five young Somali women in a vicious car crash two years ago.

Gasps filled the courtroom and people in the gallery stood to leave as Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Joseph Paquette played video of the crash during his opening statement.

Paquette started the trial by listing the names of the five women who died on the evening of June 16, 2023: Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.

The five killed were: Sabiriin Ali, 17, at left; Sahra Gesaade, 20, and Salma Abdikadir, 20, upper right; and Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adam, 19. (Courtesy Dar Al-Farooq)

All the women were from the Twin Cities, beloved by their families and community and between the ages of 17-20. They had been preparing for a friend’s wedding the next day when they traveled through a green light on Lake Street and Thompson’s car ran a red light at 95 mph, smashing into their vehicle and killing them instantly.

“One moment they were here,” Paquette said. “The next moment they were gone.”

He pointed at Thompson, 29, who looked on in a black suit, his hair tied up.

“The cause of these deaths and all of the pain and the suffering that followed is present here in this courtroom today.”

Thompson’s attorney, Tyler Bliss, countered that the state doesn’t have the evidence to prove that Thompson was actually driving the car or that his actions rise to the level of third-degree murder or multiple counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter, the crimes for which he is charged.

“When the smoke clears and the dust settles from the accident,” Bliss said, his client will be proven innocent.

Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson, faces 15 felony counts, three apiece for the five victims.

Bliss said there’s no question about the unbelievable pain that was caused by the crash, “Five sets of dreams destroyed, five futures, relationships, full experiences gone,” he said. But he claimed that surveillance video will show two doors opened on the Cadillac Escalade after the crash.

The SUV was speeding on Interstate 35W before exiting onto S. 2nd Avenue, swerving around traffic, running a red light through Lake Street and crashing into the Honda Civic carrying the five young women.

A motion filed by the defense ahead of the trial showed they will claim Thompson’s brother, Demarco Thompson, was the driver.

“Who is driving the vehicle and what is his state of mind?” Bliss asked the jury. “Keep your eye on that throughout this trial. My client sits here presumed innocent and the state has to put forward a case in which each and every element is proved beyond a reasonable doubt and, ladies and gentlemen, they will not do that.”

Every seat in the courtroom was filled with supporters of the five victims and an overflow room has been made available for the duration of the trial, which is expected to last well into next week.

There were no apparent supporters of Thompson in the room.

Paquette told the jury the prosecution is going to build a case through witness testimony and a trove of surveillance and crime scene evidence that shows Thompson was the driver and that he fled the scene of the crash. Paquette said blood work showed that Thompson wasn’t drinking or on hard drugs, but he had marijuana in his system.

After the crash, Paquette said Thompson, “got out and fled, didn’t check to see if anyone was hurt.” He added that after police found and interrogated Thompson, he lied about being involved, lied about his injuries and complained “they were ruining his Friday night plans.”

“The defendant ruined much more than the fun things he had planned that Friday night,” Paquette said. “He ended the lives of five young women and brought about a devastating wave of shock, pain and grief for five families who will never be the same.”

Hennepin County Judge Carolina A. Lamas presides over opening statements as Prosecutor Joe Paquette talks. (Aaron Nesheim/Sahan Journal)

Ex-girlfriend testifies

After opening statements, the state called Kanitra Walker as its first witness. She is Thompson’s ex-girlfriend of nine years and was seeing him at the time of the crash.

Walker also testified at Thompson’s federal trial, where he was convicted on drug and gun charges related to the crash. Sentencing in that case is pending while Thompson’s trial in Hennepin County plays out.

She said her memory of the night is imperfect, citing it as a deep trauma from which she wants to move forward. Walker leaned down and cried during her testimony. She said when she learned that five girls had died, “I was in a different world.”

As Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Paige Starkey questioned her, Walker said that Thompson called her that night and said simply, “I need you,” before hanging up. Walker couldn’t remember what number Thompson used, but she called it back and a woman answered saying she was at the Taco Bell on Lake Street.

Walker tried to drive over and get close to the scene but it was cordoned off by police. She said after Thompson was taken to the hospital, she talked with him and prayed with him and for him.

Starkey asked her if Thompson told her he was driving the car. Walker said she couldn’t remember. Starkey showed Walker her testimony from the federal trial.

Walker said she recalled Thompson saying he was listening to music and “going a little fast.”

Starkey asked the same question in various ways: Did Walker remember Thompson saying he was driving?

“Honestly being a girl knowing the dude for nine years, I don’t know what to think at that moment,” Walker said. “I was not there. I didn’t see the accident. I don’t know what happened. I got the nature of the accident. I went there.”

“Did he say he was driving?” Starkey asked one more time.

“Yes,” Walker said.

The state’s second witness was state trooper Andres Guerra. Guerra had observed the Escalade speeding down the interstate and pursued it without turning on his squad lights.

Guerra was in the middle of his testimony when Judge Lamas adjourned the trial and released the jury for the day. His testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.

Minnesota State Trooper Andres Guerra testifies during the trial of Derrick Thompson. (Aaron Nesheim/Sahan Journal)
Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

See Moreicon

