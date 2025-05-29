Derrick Thompson trial under way in crash that killed 5 Somali women, defense hints at other driver

Images showing an explosion of sparks and a dense layer of smoke and dust opened the trial of Derrick John Thompson on Thursday for the killing of five young Somali women in a vicious car crash two years ago.
Gasps filled the courtroom and people in the gallery stood to leave as Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Joseph Paquette played video of the crash during his opening statement.
Paquette started the trial by listing the names of the five women who died on the evening of June 16, 2023: Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam.
All the women were from the Twin Cities, beloved by their families and community and between the ages of 17-20. They had been preparing for a friend’s wedding the next day when they traveled through a green light on Lake Street and Thompson’s car ran a red light at 95 mph, smashing into their vehicle and killing them instantly.
“One moment they were here,” Paquette said. “The next moment they were gone.”
He pointed at Thompson, 29, who looked on in a black suit, his hair tied up.
“The cause of these deaths and all of the pain and the suffering that followed is present here in this courtroom today.”
Thompson’s attorney, Tyler Bliss, countered that the state doesn’t have the evidence to prove that Thompson was actually driving the car or that his actions rise to the level of third-degree murder or multiple counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter, the crimes for which he is charged.