Loretta Swit, Emmy-winner who played Houlihan on pioneering TV series 'M.A.S.H.,' has died at 87

Rolling Stone magazine put ''M.A.S.H.'' at No. 25 of the best TV shows of all time, while Time Out put it at No. 34. It won the Impact Award at the 2009 TV Land annual awards. It won a Peabody Award in 1975 ''for the depth of its humor and the manner in which comedy is used to lift the spirit and, as well, to offer a profound statement on the nature of war.''