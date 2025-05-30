Taylor Swift has regained control of her music, buys back first 6 albums

Fans have theorized that ‘’Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’’ would be next: On May 19, ‘’Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’’ aired nearly in full during the opening scene of a Season 6 episode of ‘’The Handmaid’s Tale.’’ Prior to that, the song was teased in 2023’s Prime Video limited-series thriller ‘’Wilderness’’ and in Apple TV+’s ‘’The Dynasty: New England Patriots’’ in 2024. Also in 2023, she contributed ‘’Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’’ to Prime Video’s ‘’The Summer I Turned Pretty.’’