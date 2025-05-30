Taylor Swift has regained control of her music, buys back first 6 albums

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift has regained control over her entire body of work.
In a lengthy note posted to her official website on Friday, Swift announced: ‘’All of the music I’ve ever made now belongs to me.’’
According to the note, the pop star has purchased her catalog of recordings — originally released through Big Machine Records — from their most recent owner, the private equity firm Shamrock Capital. She did not disclose the amount.
‘’We are thrilled with this outcome and are so happy for Taylor,’’ Shamrock Capital said in a statement.
Over the last few years, Swift has been re-recording and releasing her first six albums in an attempt to regain control of her music.
The series was instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s purchase and sale of her early catalog and represents Swift’s effort to control her own songs and how they’re used. Previous ‘’Taylor’s Version’’ releases have been more than conventional re-recordings, arriving with new ‘’from the vault’’ music, Easter eggs and visuals that deepen understanding of her work.
In between re-recordings, she has released new music, including last year’s ‘’The Tortured Poets Department,’’ announced during the 2024 Grammys and released during her record-breaking tour.
So far, there have been four re-recorded albums.