Immigrant home cooks shine in new Twin Cities dinner series

There were tears, at times, during the heart-wrenching stories of displacement and trauma, and groans of gastronomic approval from guests after the savory first bites of each course. But the biggest reaction of the night at Immigrant Kitchen, a family-style dinner for 60, came when organizer Mecca Bos explained why she had chosen to spotlight immigrant home cooks in the first of a new Twin Cities culinary series.
“Immigrants are my friends, they’re my colleagues, they’re my neighbors, they’re my family, and when we started hearing the things that we hear daily in the news about immigrant communities, I just thought, ‘Oh, hell no,’” Bos said to a burst of applause.
The cheers filled the handsome dining room at Harriet Brasserie, the Linden Hills restaurant that in April hosted the first Immigrant Kitchen dinner, which aims to put personal faces on a hot-button political topic through food and storytelling. (The second dinner is June 4.)
The featured cooks that evening were Phon Sann and Sina War. Sann came to the U.S. as a Cambodian refugee, while War is the U.S.-born daughter of a Cambodian refugee family. They came to the microphone at the start of each course to explain their dishes, as well as the significance of carrying these recipes on as family legacies in 2025, the 50th anniversary of the Southeast Asian diaspora’s arrival in Minnesota.
Holding her infant son Apollo, War presented beef skewers glazed with lemongrass and served with crunchy pickles, or Sach Ko Jakak, which was linked to a memory of backyard barbecues. She was born in the United States after her family immigrated to California from a Thai refugee camp, having been displaced by the Vietnam War. “My family didn’t really talk about it very much, but they taught me my culture through food,” War said through tears. “I get a little self-conscious that I really don’t know a lot. But I feel proud that I could taste what I learned through the food. You don’t have to say much.”
Bos followed up. “You don’t have to say a lot, because you say it through the food.”
Bos, a food journalist and chef, is the co-founder of BIPOC Foodways Alliance. The organization, which she created with her niece, content director Sabrina Fluegel, and her partner, James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Sherman, shares and preserves multicultural food histories. One avenue to do so is by breaking bread with friends and strangers, starting with their first series, “The Table,” intimate 14-seat dinners catered by home cooks.
Bos found that many of the cooks who were either featured at these events or who just helped out in the kitchen were immigrants.