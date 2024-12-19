Karl-Anthony Towns talks about his ‘wild’ return to Minnesota with the New York Knicks

“Just continue to cheer for him, always have an ear to listen to things that he has, and ideas he has,” Towns said. “Whatever it may be. Be there for him. Like KG was to me, like a big bro, I’m always going to be here, Ant. Ant never has to worry about not having me on his side just because the jerseys are different. Our relationship, I don’t even want to say it’s a friendship. It’s really a brotherhood.”