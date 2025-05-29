Wolves

Souhan: Timberwolves’ weak performance in Game 5 invites change, so don’t let it shock you

Roster-builder Tim Connelly isn’t afraid to shake things up when it’s going well. He certainly won’t stand by this group now after its failure to compete.

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 3:23AM
The Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards (5) loses control of the ball in the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Thunder, after the Wolves had already lost control of the game. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Losing is not the relentless curse that so many Minnesota sports fans pretend it is.

You can lose because of luck, or injuries, or an unavoidable confrontation with greatness.

The risk of losing is the very price of admission in high-level sports. Losing with honor can be admirable.

The Timberwolves did not lose with honor Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

Their 124-94 loss in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals can’t be whitewashed with any charitable adjectives.

The Wolves weren’t just outplayed by an excellent team; they failed to show up. They displayed no toughness. They couldn’t even make this a game for a quarter.

The Thunder opened the largest halftime lead in the franchise’s playoff history, 33 points, and the Wolves never did anything the rest of the game to make that look like an aberration.

Oklahoma City’s excellence was not the only explanation for this blowout.

The Wolves dominated OKC in Game 3 and had every opportunity to win Game 4 in the final minutes. In those two games, the Wolves proved they could play with the Thunder, and even beat them with the right combination of intensity, intelligence and shotmaking.

Then came the Wolves’ first encounter with potential elimination this season, on Wednesday night, and they looked like they didn’t belong.

Which is strange, because the Wolves have won four playoff series in the past two seasons. Getting blown out in the first half should not have been a possibility.

Here is the question that should be front-of-mind for Wolves fans:

If team President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly was willing to make dramatic trades before, what’s he going to be willing to do now that the Game 5 loss made his team look overmatched?

Julius Randle’s dramatic improvement was the reason the Wolves surged in March and April and romped through their first two playoff series. He has a player option for next year at about $31 million. After he flopped in three of the last four playoff games, the Wolves have to hope he’ll decline that option and leave.

Mike Conley is one of the smartest and classiest athletes to ever wear a home uniform in Minnesota. He has been a major reason the Wolves have played in the past two Western Conference finals. In this series, he was a liability, unable to defend larger and more athletic players, and unproductive offensively.

Naz Reid can opt for free agency this summer and could command a massive contract. Reid was underwhelming against the Thunder.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent. He did not perform to expected levels in these playoffs.

Rudy Gobert was a nonfactor in this series and has two years remaining on his contract.

While Randle, Conley and Reid could all depart — or, in the case of Conley, have his role reduced — the Wolves have young players who could solve some of their current problems, and who probably wouldn’t have spent Wednesday night mired in self-pity.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is a powerhouse power forward. Jaylen Clark is an excellent defender who shot the ball well this season. Rob Dillingham is the point guard of the future, and if he can develop a reliable outside shot to pair with his slashing drives, he could energize the entire offense.

Dillingham and Shannon, in particular, would solve the Wolves’ inability to run frequently and effectively.

It’s hard to imagine Connelly deciding that Anthony Edwards isn’t his franchise centerpiece. Edwards is 23 and has played in two Western Conference finals.

But let’s not let him off the hook. His defensive effort wasn’t consistent in this series, and his three-point shooting was often hopeless.

Because Edwards is young, has a strong work ethic and is highly coachable, being patient with him is the only reasonable option. As is the case with his team, his missed shots aren’t as concerning as his inconsistent effort while playing the biggest games of his life.

Because of questionable effort by the entire team, changes are coming.

This time, we won’t be surprised.

Jim Souhan

Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

