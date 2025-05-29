Losing is not the relentless curse that so many Minnesota sports fans pretend it is.
You can lose because of luck, or injuries, or an unavoidable confrontation with greatness.
The risk of losing is the very price of admission in high-level sports. Losing with honor can be admirable.
The Timberwolves did not lose with honor Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.
Their 124-94 loss in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals can’t be whitewashed with any charitable adjectives.
The Wolves weren’t just outplayed by an excellent team; they failed to show up. They displayed no toughness. They couldn’t even make this a game for a quarter.
The Thunder opened the largest halftime lead in the franchise’s playoff history, 33 points, and the Wolves never did anything the rest of the game to make that look like an aberration.
Oklahoma City’s excellence was not the only explanation for this blowout.