It’s an elimination game Wednesday night for the Timberwolves.
Is it also a reputation game for their 23-year-old star, Anthony Edwards?
That depends on who you ask. But if you choose outspoken TNT commentator Charles Barkley, the answer appears to be “yes.”
On Tuesday during the Eastern Conference finals, he had this to say about Edwards and how ESPN (which is carrying the Western Conference finals) is building him up.
“Hey, ESPN, I love you guys. Don’t try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA,” Barkley said. “The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joker [Nikola Jokic] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. You can’t give it to people, they have to take it. And Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking it.”
That’s big-time company, considering those three players have combined to win six of the last seven NBA MVP awards. It would be foolish to suggest Edwards is on that level, nor should he be considering he is three years younger than SGA and seven years younger than the other two.
But stars make their reputations in the playoffs. Barkley, who chased an elusive NBA title but never won it, knows that as well as anyone.
Does Edwards have some reputation work to do with the Wolves on the brink of elimination Wednesday?
That’s perhaps a better question than whether he is on the level of those MVPs, and it’s one of five things to watch Wednesday.