Will the Wolves’ resilience prove to be their superpower again?

Responding to adversity has been one of Minnesota’s best traits this season, whether in key moments of their season or individual games.

In danger of being a play-in team and perhaps missing the playoffs entirely, the Wolves went 17-4 down the stretch of the regular season. Trailing by 24 points to Oklahoma City in the fourth quarter of a February regular season game, the Wolves rallied to win.

They will need to summon all of that resolve to win Game 5, given that Oklahoma City is a heavy favorite to win Wednesday and the Thunder have zero interest in returning to Minneapolis for a Game 6.

Can the Wolves take care of the ball?

As much as a lack of scoring from Edwards and Julius Randle plus defensive shortcomings played considerable roles in Monday’s 128-126 loss, turnovers told a huge part of the story as well.

The Wolves turned the ball over 21 times (five each by Ant and Randle), a stat that helped the Thunder attempt 11 more field goals than the Wolves.