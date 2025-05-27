The crowd at Target Center on Monday night was announced at 19,250, and the ticketholders were allowed to see greatness firsthand. The response for a large majority of those witnesses was to boo that individual loudly at most every turn.
Coach Chris Finch’s Timberwolves were facing that greatness in a Game 4 that either would put them back into this series or basically seal their fate as Western Conference runners-up for the second straight season.
Finch’s reaction was to spend the first half complaining to the nearest referee — usually Bill Kennedy — so incessantly that our guy Finchy came off as ridiculous, even from the distance of a half-arena away.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 6-6 guard who was able to show off the NBA’s MVP Award to the Oklahoma City fan base last week, shook off the Wolves’ defensive efforts that allowed open three-pointers for his teammates and totaled 40 points in the Thunder’s 128-126 victory.
There was some thought that the MVP should have once again gone to Denver’s Nikola Jokic with his gaudy statistics, but there’s also a bottom line that great players on big winners traditionally get the nod for this regular-season award.
That favored Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City, 68-14, to Nikola’s 50-32 on a team that fired its coach near the end of the schedule. And when Jokic and Denver were able to push the Thunder to a Game 7 in the second round, Oklahoma City blew ‘em out 125-93, with Jokic and the other Nuggets starters retreating to the bench early.
On Saturday, Gilgeous-Alexander went 4-for-13 from the field, scored 14 points and sat much of the fourth quarter as the Wolves cruised to a 143-101 victory. The level of panic over this with the Thunder was zero, just as it was against Denver.
The main reason for this was Gilgeous-Alexander. It seems clear that the 26-year-old doesn’t get rattled by off nights. And he certainly doesn’t get rattled by hostile crowds filling an arena with boos when he touches the ball, as well as chants intended as ridicule.