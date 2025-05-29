Scoggins: Timberwolves learn just how far behind they are

They looked like they didn’t care. That’s the most disturbing part of a loss that ended the Timberwolves’ season.
There is zero shame in losing to a superior team. But to get outhustled and show so little fight and pushback with the season on the line was embarrassment to an organization that thought it had progressed beyond being a punch line.
Move over, 41-donut. You have company.
The good vibes produced by being one of four teams still alive vanished out of sight Wednesday night. The pathetic display put forth leaves little doubt that the Wolves really aren’t all that close to being championship-ready as currently constructed.
Another Tim Connelly shakeup very well might be on the drawing board.
A 124-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 meant the Wolves got wiped off the court in three of the five games. That’s not being on the cusp of something grand.
The Wolves ran out of the gas by the time they reached the conference finals last season, losing to Dallas in five games. This was something entirely different.
The Thunder have become the NBA’s belle of the ball. Winners of 68 regular-season games, they finished 19 games ahead of the Wolves in the standings, 16 clear of the next-closest team in the Western Conference.